Agritech firm Zuari FarmHub has partnered with Israeli firm CropX Technologies to bring in advanced sensor based agronomic farm management systems to Indian farmers.

“Through the collaboration with CropX, which specialises in digital agronomic solutions, we aim to introduce real time monitoring technology that empowers farmers with data driven insights to make decisions for improving productivity and sustainability through optimised use of resources such as water and nutrients,” said Madan Pandey, MD and CEO, Zuari FarmHub.

Cost savings

Initially, Zuari FarmHub will be deploying some 30 sensors systems of CropX through its Jai Kisan Junction outlets in Karnataka and Maharashtra targeting large farmers. The sensors — which help measuring soil moisture, temperature and electrical conductivity — transmit data to a cloud which is assimilated and analysed with the local ground level weather data to offer send out advisory to farmers with recommendations on irrigation and nutrient management, besides the alerts on pest attacks.

“Using these systems, farmers can reduce nutrient losses of about 20 per cent, which is mainly due to excess water use. Also they can reduce water use by 20-25 per cent,” Pandey said adding that the data accuracy level is very high with the CropX systems.

One sensor based system can cater to about 4-5 acres. Zuari FarmHub has initiated the pilot trials of the CropX system at Zuari Agri Innovation Centre in Solapur as well as select farmer fields across Karnataka & Maharashtra.

While the cost of each system ranges between $600 and $700, Zuari Farm Hub is also exploring the services model to make it affordable to the farmers, Pandey said adding that pricing of the services is being worked out.

This data-driven approach, Pandey said enables farmers to respond promptly to changing conditions and challenges, leading to increased crop resilience and profitability.

“The collaboration with Zuari FarmHub represents an exciting opportunity to extend the reach of our innovative solutions to Indian farmers,” said Tomer Tzach, CEO of CropX Technologies.

“By combining our expertise in agri-tech with Zuari FarmHub’s deep understanding of the Indian agricultural landscape, we aim to empower farmers with advanced tools that aim to re-vitalise industry practices for a successful and sustainable farming.”

As the pilot progresses, Zuari FarmHub will evaluate and appropriately roll out the CropX agronomic farm management system in other regions of India, Pandey added.

Zuari FarmHub presently operates 600 Jai Kisan stores in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, through which it sells multi-brand agri-inputs such as crop nutrition products such as speciality and bulk fertilisers, organic and water soluble nutrients, crop protection products, seeds and small implements among others.