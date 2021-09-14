Aided by robust performance across sectors, August exports up 45.76% to $33.28 bn

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Robust performance across sectors such as engineering goods, petroleum products, gems & jewellery, marine products, electronics and textiles helped India’s total goods exports continue on the high growth track in August, posting a 45.76 per cent rise year-on-year (Y-o-Y) at $33.28 billion, according to the Commerce & Industry Ministry’s quick estimates released on Tuesday.
However, exports in August 2021 were about 5 per cent lower than those in July 2021, valued at $35.17 billion.
Imports in August 2021 increased 51.72 per cent to $47.09 billion, pushed by a sharp rise in imports of gold, petroleum, vegetable oil, pearls, precious and semi-precious stones, machinery, iron and steel and coke.
The quick estimates are similar to the provisional estimates of trade data for August 2021 released by the Commerce Ministry earlier this month.
The cumulative value of exports for April-August 2021 was $ 164.10 billion registering a growth of 67.33 per cent over the comparable period last year. In the April-August 2021 period, imports grew at 80.89 per cent to $ 219.63 billion.
Non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in August 2021 grew at 31.87 per cent to $ 25.19 billion, indicating that export growth had taken place across several sectors and was not because of high growth in the top groups.
Non-oil and non-gold imports posted a growth of 37.33 per cent to $ 28.67 billion in August 2021 compared to the same month last year.
