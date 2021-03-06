Airbags mandated for front passenger seat

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
To make driving safe, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has made airbags mandatory in all car models for both the driver and the passenger occupying the front seat, with effect from August 31, 2021.
According to a Ministry notification, for new models — for example, the upcoming Hyundai Motor's Alcazar (7-seater SUV) — the rule comes into effect for cars manufactured on and after April 1, 2021.
For existing models like Maruti Suzuki Alto or Swift, they will have to be fitted with airbags by August 31.
The new rule has been mandated based on the suggestions of the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety.
However, the new rule will add to the cost of vehicles.
According to manufacturers, the additional airbag for the front passenger seat will add ₹6,000-8,000 to entry-level cars and ₹40,000-50,000 for high-end vehicles.
Analysts said it is a right move, in terms of safety of the occupants in the front row, as many vehicles that are exported from India have dual airbags as a standard. The move is a bit late, but nevertheless will definitely help save lives, they said.
In December, the Ministry had proposed making airbags compulsory for the front passenger. These airbags inflate during a mishap and save life of the occupants.
This is an addition to the government’s steps to make cars safer and on par with global norms. It has already made reverse parking sensors, high-speed alerts (beep sound at 80kmph and beyond) and seat-belt reminders as a standard in all vehicles.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
They are the health warriors who battled the Covid-19 pandemic on the ground, and are now the face of the ...
Uzbekistan’s grandest city dazzles tourists with its history, architecture and food
It’s the birth anniversary of Michelangelo di Lodovico Buonarroti Simoni, one of the great artists and ...
Reading in the loo — flipping through anything, really — appears to help the locomotion
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...