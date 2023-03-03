The Andhra Pradesh government will showcase its abundant resources, maritime infrastructure, and other advantages in its ‘Global Investors Summit 2023’ here today.

While Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will lead the conference from the State government, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari (Roads & Highways), and G Kishan Reddy (Culture) will also be present.

The list of industry captains taking part in the event being organised at Andhra University grounds here includes Mukesh Ambani, Chairman & Managing Director, Reliance Industries; Karan Adani, CEO, Adani Ports; K Satish Reddy, Chairman, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories; GM Rao, Chairman, GMR Group; KM Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group; Krishna Ella, Executive Chairman, Bharat Biotech; BVR Mohan Reddy, Founder Chairman, Cyient; and N Srinivasan, VC & MD, India Cements, among others.

In addition, representatives from 25 countries, 30 global business leaders and 46 diplomats are participating in the summit which has four country sessions and one special session to highlight 15 focus sectors for investments.

Apart from business-to-business and business-to-government-to-business facilitation meetings, a special attraction will be the ‘AP Pavillion’ showcasing the strength of the State which had the highest GSDP growth in the country at 11.43 per cent in 2021-22.

It was also ranked the first in the ease of doing business consequently for the last three years. The port city, which is slated to be the new capital of Andhra Pradesh, has been decorated to showcase the State’s culture for the summit.