Anti-dumping investigation initiation on solar cell import from China now in High Court

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
Initiation of anti-dumping investigation on import of solar cells from China, Thailand and Vietnam has been challenged in Delhi High Court.
The Court has directed the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) to extend the due date for filing responses to a date after July 19, the next date of hearing of the petition filed by the Solar Power Developers Association. The DGTR deadline was June 26 previously.
Though the Court has not stayed the notice, this comes at a time when the term of extended safeguard duty (being imposed since 2018) comes to an end next month. Solar cells in this context include whether or not assembled into modules or panels.
Last July, the Finance Ministry had extended the safeguard duty by one more year as recommended by DGTR. Accordingly, safeguard duty rate of 14.90 per cent is imposed on solar cells and modules starting for the first six months from July 30 (minus anti-dumping duty payable, if any) and 14.50 per cent for the subsequent six months (from January 30, 2021 to July 29, 2021).
Safeguard duty and anti-dumping duty are levied over and above custom duty. Safeguard duty is levied if it can be conclusively proved that a steep increase in imports over a period of time resulted in injury and disruption for local businesses and anti-dumping duty provides relief to the domestic industry against the injury caused by dumping.
Based on the application from Indian Solar Manufacturers Association, DGTR issued initiation notification on May 15. The applicant alleged that material injury is being caused to the domestic industry due to dumped imports of solar cells originating in or exported from China, Thailand and Vietnam.
However, the petitioner, developers association before the High Court, submitted “Such a course shall cause grave injury to the solar power generation and development industry. Promotion of inefficiencies of one industry should not be allowed to adversely affect the other user industry. Moreover, largely solar modules of new/updated technologies are being imported now while the solar cells of the specified applicants are of different technology.”
Solar power developers prayed for quashing the investigation initiation essentially on grounds of non-satisfaction of statutory condition precedents. After the hearing on May 4, the Court issued notices to the Centre and DGTR. It also allowed the Domestic Industry to be included as a Party Respondent.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Memories of a time when Tagore’s critical appraisal of Keats didn’t quite measure up, and when Satyajit Ray’s ...
Zoom lessons on the ancient dance open up a trove of artistic antiquity and wisdom
Sunday afternoon I start work on my mural. By evening, I’m half-way done. But on Monday morning a spot above ...
We now wake to birdsong — and snatches of everyday conversation
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...