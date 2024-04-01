The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) in the Commerce and Industry Ministry has initiated anti-dumping investigation on ‘insoluble sulphur’ imports from China and Japan.

Insoluble sulphur, which is an important rubber additive agent, is widely used in the manufacture of Tyre, tread, shoes, all kinds of automobile rubber parts and other rubber products. It is an essential raw material in tyre production and improves product quality, wearability and resistance to both fatigue and ageing.

Insoluble sulphur is mainly used as a vulcanisation accelerator and agent in the rubber industry.

Oriental Carbon & Chemicals Ltd has filed the application seeking anti-dumping probe on ‘insoluble sulphur’ imports from China and Japan.

