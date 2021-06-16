AP delegation meets Union Petroleum Minister seeking support for Kakinada petrochemical complex

Grapes of growth: Sahyadri’s fruitful proposition
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
A delegation led by Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister Mekapati Gautham Reddy met with Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in Delhi today requesting the Centre to expedite a feasibility study to set up a petrochemical complex in Kakinada.
This project was provided for in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, which enabled the creation of Telangana State by carving out a portion of then unified Andhra Pradesh..
The Industries Minister and Aditya Nath Das, Chief Secretary and a State official delegation held a detailed discussion with the Union Minister and Tarun Kapoor, Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, on the issue of establishing a Petrochemical Cracker Complex in Andhra Pradesh by HPCL-GAIL consortium.
A working group has been constituted under the Chairmanship of Joint Secretary (Refineries), Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas with the GoAP officials to conduct a feasibility within six months for establishing a greenfield crude oil refinery and petrochemical complex at Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh.
It was also decided to take an early decision with Engineers India Limited and SBI Caps advised to re-work the financials in view of the changes in Corporate Tax and interest rates to take forward the project.
This development is in line with the provisions of Section 93(4) of AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, wherein it is provided that IOC or HPCL shall, within six months from the appointed day, examine the feasibility of establishing a greenfield crude oil refinery and petrochemical complex in Andhra Pradesh.
Accordingly, the feasibility for establishing 1 MMTPA cracker complex at Kakinada with an investment of ₹32,900 crore by the consortium HPCL-GAIL has been carried out and Andhra Pradesh government was to have supported in terms of Viability Gap Funding for the project. However, with the Government reducing the Corporate Tax and interest rates coming down, the Cracker & Petroleum complex project would perhaps become viable without any viability gap funding.
AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy recently met with Pradhan and requested the support of GoI to take forward the project without the State’s VGF support.
The Union Minister responded positively and promised to extend all support in taking forward the project.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
While IEA’s net-zero goal by mid-century is desirable, for India it may be a tough proposition given its ...
An industry-driven initiative is rejuvenating waterbodies in Chennai
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
A 10,000-strong group of women has been spreading awareness about Covid-19 and the need for a jab
An abiding commitment to learning and a spirit of self-discovery turn young leaders into industry doyens
Netflix’s new drama is a gripping tale of an infected world filled with children born with animal parts and ...
Economist Arvind Panagariya’s tribute to his father who made a life against all odds and opened a world of ...
Can this collective — a for-profit company owned entirely by growers — become the Amul for fruits and ...
How consumers are using e-commerce platforms to buy and research products
How Mumbai’s Famous Studios, set up in pre-Partition days, is reinventing itself for the streaming ...
Shaking off the pandemic-induced lull, brand campaigns return with new energy and themes ranging from Gay ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...