AP pegs GST revenue collection target at ₹53,935 cr for 2021-22

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
Andhra Pradesh government is aiming to mop up ₹53,935 crore under Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue during the year 2021-22.
According to K Narayana Swamy, Deputy Chief Minister, the GST collections stood at ₹44,178 crore in the last financial year, 2020-21.
The State government had also lost revenue on account VAT on liquor in the last financial year which stood at ₹6,161 crore as against ₹10,403 crore in 2019-20.
“This shows the efficacy of implementing prohibition on liquor which is being executed by the government in a phased manner,” the Deputy Chief Minister said in a release on Sunday.
The Department of commercial taxes, Government of Andhra Pradesh stood fourth in the country in terms of performance during 2020-21 and the first in south India, Swamy said.
A special drive to collect dues during October 2020 and March 2021 had showed ‘good’ results and resulted in a revenue of ₹1,772 crore.
The revenue of the State government had `slowed down’ during the current financial year due to the impact of the pandemic, the Minister said adding all welfare schemes were being implemented without any reduction in expenditure notwithstanding adverse impact of Covid-19 on government revenue, according to a release.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
Netflix’s new drama is a gripping tale of an infected world filled with children born with animal parts and ...
The little device may well remind us of Arthur C Clarke, but she does make life so much easier
In a new volume of essays, the author ponders over story, storytelling and storytellers
It’s the 101st birth anniversary of cartoonist Dave Berg, remembered for his five decades of work in the ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...