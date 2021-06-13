AP pegs GST revenue collection target at ₹53,935 cr for 2021-22

Andhra Pradesh government is aiming to mop up ₹53,935 crore under Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue during the year 2021-22.

According to K Narayana Swamy, Deputy Chief Minister, the GST collections stood at ₹44,178 crore in the last financial year, 2020-21.

The State government had also lost revenue on account VAT on liquor in the last financial year which stood at ₹6,161 crore as against ₹10,403 crore in 2019-20.

“This shows the efficacy of implementing prohibition on liquor which is being executed by the government in a phased manner,” the Deputy Chief Minister said in a release on Sunday.

The Department of commercial taxes, Government of Andhra Pradesh stood fourth in the country in terms of performance during 2020-21 and the first in south India, Swamy said.

A special drive to collect dues during October 2020 and March 2021 had showed ‘good’ results and resulted in a revenue of ₹1,772 crore.

The revenue of the State government had `slowed down’ during the current financial year due to the impact of the pandemic, the Minister said adding all welfare schemes were being implemented without any reduction in expenditure notwithstanding adverse impact of Covid-19 on government revenue, according to a release.