Healthcare, illegal betting apps, personal care, traditional education and food & beverage emerged as the top five violative categories according to the Annual Complaints Report FY24 released by the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI). The self-regulatory body received over 10,000 complaints against ads in 2023-24, up 12.75 per cent over the previous year.

Overall, ASCI’s Complaint Council scrutinised 8229 ads. Of this, 98 per cent of the ads processed required some modifications, while 49 per cent were not contested and were promptly withdrawn or modified by brands.

Manisha Kapoor, CEO and Secretary General of ASCI, said, “ Healthcare has been among the top three violative sectors in the past few years. It has been a sector of concern for misleading ads that abuse the trust of consumers. We looked at a total of 1,575 ads, out of which 99 per cent required modification.”

Of this, 1,249 ads were processed for violating the Drugs and Magic Remedies Act. Meanwhile, 190 were from clinics/hospitals/wellness centres making “tall misleading claims” about their services, care and cure for chronic conditions, 129 ads were from pharma companies for drugs and medicines with claims around prevention and cure, superior quality, and leadership.

Kapoor said in 2023-24 period ASCI saw an overall increase of ads found to be in direct violation of laws and reported 3,200 ads directly to various regulators.

Also read Centre notifies guidelines to curb misleading ads; mandates due diligence for endorsers

This included 1,311 offshore illegal betting ads that were reported to the I & B Ministry, making it the second most violatitive sector with a 17 per cent share. Personal care ads accounted for 13 per cent of ads scrutinised, followed by conventional education (12 per cent ), food and beverage (10 per cent ), and real estate (7 per cent).

Kapoor also pointed out that baby care for the first emerged among the top ten violators owing to influencers promoting products and services without disclosing material connections. “81 per cent of the 91 ads processed were from influencer promotions without disclosure,” she said.

Celebrities continued to be seen in ads that violated the ASCI code “ASCI processed complaints against 101 ads featuring celebrities, 91% of which required modification. 104 celebrities appearing in these 101 ads were found to be in violation of the celebrity guidelines as they could not provide any evidence of due diligence,” the report noted.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit