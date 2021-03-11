Australian High Commissioner, NMDC discuss scope for collaboration

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
A delegation headed by Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell AO visited NMDC, the country’ s largest iron ore producing Navratna company, and discussed opportunities for mutual collaboration and investment opportunities.
The High Commissioner, along with Sarah Kirlew, Consul General (South India), and Percy Bell, Minister-Counsellor (Economic), met Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC, and others and discussed how Australia can be of NMDC’s interest in critical and strategic mining activities. They also dwelled upon mutual cooperation and investment opportunities in mining in Australia.
Australia is a mineral-rich nation, and its mineral industry is a significant contributor to its export trade. It is one of the world's leading producers of bauxite, iron ore, lithium, gold, lead, diamond, rare earth elements, uranium, and zinc and also has large mineral sand deposits of ilmenite, zircon and rutile. In addition, Australia produces large quantities of coal, manganese, antimony, nickel, silver, cobalt, copper and tin.
NMDC, with its over six decades experience in mining is present in Australia through its subsidiary, Legacy Iron Ore Ltd and is undertaking exploration activities for gold projects.
Sumit Deb said, “We are very happy to host the Australian High Commissioner to India, NMDC is always looking to expand horizons and utilise the expertise that we have accrued over the years. He apprised us of the different opportunities available in Australia and we had a constructive discussion on the prospects of a joint collaboration.”
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
The ‘Mirzapur’ actor on streaming platforms, the web drama that was the turning point in his career — and his ...
Help women move up the ladder, experts say
It may not survive tyrants if left to intellectuals
A cop, a poet, a wedding planner, an outraged wife: On International Women’s Day, a look at diverse stories ...
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...