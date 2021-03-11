Australian High Commissioner, NMDC discuss scope for collaboration

A delegation headed by Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O’Farrell AO visited NMDC, the country’ s largest iron ore producing Navratna company, and discussed opportunities for mutual collaboration and investment opportunities.

The High Commissioner, along with Sarah Kirlew, Consul General (South India), and Percy Bell, Minister-Counsellor (Economic), met Sumit Deb, CMD, NMDC, and others and discussed how Australia can be of NMDC’s interest in critical and strategic mining activities. They also dwelled upon mutual cooperation and investment opportunities in mining in Australia.

Australia is a mineral-rich nation, and its mineral industry is a significant contributor to its export trade. It is one of the world's leading producers of bauxite, iron ore, lithium, gold, lead, diamond, rare earth elements, uranium, and zinc and also has large mineral sand deposits of ilmenite, zircon and rutile. In addition, Australia produces large quantities of coal, manganese, antimony, nickel, silver, cobalt, copper and tin.

NMDC, with its over six decades experience in mining is present in Australia through its subsidiary, Legacy Iron Ore Ltd and is undertaking exploration activities for gold projects.

Sumit Deb said, “We are very happy to host the Australian High Commissioner to India, NMDC is always looking to expand horizons and utilise the expertise that we have accrued over the years. He apprised us of the different opportunities available in Australia and we had a constructive discussion on the prospects of a joint collaboration.”