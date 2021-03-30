Auto LPG group calls for GST reduction, subsidy on conversion kits

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
LPG-fuelled vehicles account for only a fraction of the pollution caused by even those petrol vehicles that comply with the latest Bharat Stage-VI emissions standards, according to tests conducted by Indian Auto LPG Coalition (IAC) industry group.
The group, which counts Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum, and Reliance Industries among members, has called for a reduction of GST rate as well as subsidy on conversion kits.
The tests compared petrol and auto LPG emissions across the key BS-VI parameters — carbon monoxide (CO), total hydrocarbons (THC), non-methane hydrocarbons (NmHC) and oxides of nitrogen (NOx). Auto LPG was found to emit almost 52 per cent less CO, 47 per cent less THC and 50 per cent less NmHC compared to the petrol vehicles, IAC said in a statement on Tuesday.
Passenger vehicles, including cars, two-wheelers, or three-wheelers, can switch to auto LPG by installing conversion kits.
“While petrol prices have been hovering close to the ₹100 mark, auto LPG is priced at almost half of both the mainstream automotive fuels,” the statement said. “Consumers who choose to convert their vehicles to auto LPG could recover their investments in conversion kit installation within 6 months, depending on the auto LPG price in their city,” they added.
The group, which counts Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum, and Reliance Industries among members, has called for a reduction of GST rate as well as subsidy on conversion kits.
“As skyrocketing fuel prices put a major economic burden on consumers, herein lies an opportunity to create a behavioral shift towards auto LPG,” Suyash Gupta, Director General, IAC, said in the statement. “Reducing the prohibitive GST rate of 28 per cent on conversion kits and subsidising kit costs for consumers can bring about a wide clean switch, impacting our air almost immediately.”
“Until electric vehicles become viable commercially and infrastructure-wise, we need clean fuel to act as a bridge between a petrol-driven present and an electric future. Auto LPG is best suited to act as that bridging fuel,” he added.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Assessing these parameters is as important as evaluating the financials, earnings potential and valuation of a ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 bounced back on Friday, but face a hurdle now
Direct Remittance can be a handy tool for investors to get same-day NAV
Many jargons used by insurance firms, agents often hide the sub-par nature of the real benefit
The emergence of a substantive number of educated and professional Muslims has contributed to the small ...
Mah Laqa Bai, poet, dancer and advisor to the Nizams, made unmatched contributions to Hyderabad’s literature ...
There are very many seagulls in Elsewhere. Not very surprising, as this is a seaside resort! So when I step ...
It was the birthday of Reginald Kenneth Dwight, better known in the world of entertainment as Elton John, on ...
The future of privacy on the web is being remodelled with the removal of third-party cookies. How are brands ...
They make great points, but why do we feel they are not real but scripted?
Ways in which ad tech can build better, respect privacy
The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...