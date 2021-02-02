Bajaj Auto sales rise 8% at 4,25,199 units in January

Bajaj Auto Ltd on Tuesday reported an 8 per cent increase in total sales at 4,25,199 units in January.

The company had sold 3,94,473 units in the same month last year, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

Total two-wheeler sales were at 3,84,936 units, against 3,32,342 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 16 per cent.

Domestic two-wheeler sales were marginally lower at 1,57,404 units, compared to 1,57,796 units in January last year, the company said.

Bajaj Auto said it posted its highest ever two-wheeler exports in January at 2,27,532 units, compared to 1,74,546 units in the same month last year, a growth of 30 per cent.

Commercial vehicle sales declined by 35 per cent at 40,263 units in January, compared to 62,131 in the year-ago month.

Domestic three-wheeler sales were sharply lower at 13,353 units, compared to 35,076 units in the corresponding month last year, while exports were at 26,910 units, down from 27,055 units in January 2020, Bajaj Auto said.