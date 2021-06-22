Economy

Bid due date for coal auctions extended by two weeks

Updated on June 22, 2021

The new bid date was declared as July 8

The Ministry of Coal on Tuesday extended the due date for receiving bids under the ongoing second tranche of commercial coal mining auctions by two weeks to July 8.

Earlier, the bids had been due on Thursday. This round of auctions includes the second tranche of blocks offered under the Mines and Mineral (Development and Regulations) Act and the twelfth tranche of blocks offered under the Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act.

The Centre launched the round in March, offering 67 coal blocks, 37 of which have been fully explored, while the rest have been partially explored.

This round will kick off the “rolling auction” regime, under which bids for coal blocks can be received anytime.

