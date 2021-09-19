Big four audit firms dominate India’s landscape

In a clear pointer to the strong dominance of the Big four in India’s audit landscape, the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA), the country’s independent audit regulator, has now said that their network firms account for audits of nearly ten per cent (522 listed companies) of the 5,356 listed companies in its regulatory jurisdiction.

Not only that, these network firms of the Big Four —KPMG, EY, Price Waterhouse and Deloitte —perform an audit of listed companies that, in aggregate, account for 75 per cent market capitalisation in Indian stock markets, according to Rangachari Sridharan, Chairman, NFRA.

With a market capitalisation of $3.4 trillion, India’s stock market is now the sixth biggest globally.

As of March 2019, NFRA had identified 6,465 companies — based on the criteria in the Rules- that came under its jurisdiction. Of these, 5,356 are listed companies, 1,011 are unlisted companies satisfying the prescribed threshold criteria, and 98 are banking, insurance and electricity companies.

In the listed entities space, NFRA has been able to obtain the names of auditors regarding 5,023 companies out of total 5,356 companies that come under its jurisdiction.

The auditor profile of these listed companies are quite diverse, said Sridharan at a recent industry event. There is a total of 2,304 auditors who audit these 5,023 companies. Of these, 1,578 auditors audit only one company each. At the other end, two individual firms that audit more than a hundred companies each, he added.

It is interesting to note that in 2017 there were 1,925 audit firms registered with the Public Companies Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) of the US, of which 1,390 did not issue any audit reports. The PCAOB had to effectively, therefore, deal with only 535 audit firms, Sridharan pointed out.

Need to redefine pie

NFRA jurisdiction covers what is now come to be known as public interest entities or PIE. These are all listed companies; unlisted public limited companies with paid-up capital of ₹500 crore or turnover of ₹1,000 crore or aggregate loans, debentures and deposits of ₹500 crore.

Sridharan said that the listing companies are also exceedingly diverse in size and this great diversity among listed companies perhaps is indicative of the need to define PIEs in a more restricted manner.

To drive home this point, Sridharan cited the Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI) data which categorised listed companies into large-cap, medium-cap and small-cap. He said that the top hundred companies are classified as large cap. The market capitalisation of this category is from ₹13.46 lakh crore, down to ₹37,746 crore. The next 150 companies are mid-cap. Their market cap goes from ₹36,954 crore, down all the way to ₹11,819 crore. The remaining are small-cap, with a market cap from ₹11,735 crore to ₹0.02 crore at the end.

As many as 1,860 companies, out of the 5,059 in the AMFI list, have a market cap of less than ₹10 crore. The number below ₹100 crore is 3,276, Sridharan noted. “Would it be really possible to have an effective audit committee for the smallest listed companies is also one question we need to ask “, he added.