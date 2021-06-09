Blue-collar job aspirants rise as digital adoption picks up pace

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
Moving away from the traditional modes of job-hunting, blue-collar candidates have been increasingly adopting digital modes for placements, even as the lockdown hampered supply of fresh hands.
The number of blue-collar job-seekers has risen by about 2.8 per cent to 72.57-lakh as of May from 70.62-lakh in January this year, with Uttar Pradesh (which maintained it top position since January) ranking first. The rise, though marginal, is despite the closure of many training centres for skilled labourers across the country.
Much like Uttar Pradesh, the top seven States also maintained their position in the pecking order as of January, with Maharashtra coming in second with 10.96 lakh applicants, followed by Delhi (5.93 lakh), Tamil Nadu at 5.83 lakh and Haryana with 5.66 lakh at fifth position, according to listings available on the Aatmanirbhar Skilled Employee Employer Mapping (ASEEM) portal.
ASEEM was launched in July 2020 by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship to help skilled people find livelihood opportunities.
The portal is maintained by Bengaluru-based Betterplace Safety Solutions in collaboration with National Skill Development Corporation.
"This growth is attributed to the referral job-seekers who have registered on the platform, with many also responding to various digital outreach programmes we had launched.
“The rise is attributed to the digital adoption among the blue-collared workforce when scouting for jobs, who are moving beyond the traditional methods of reaching out to friends, families and agents to find a job of their preference,” Manish Pansari, Chief Business Officer at Betterplace, told BusinessLine.
In May, apparels topped the charts with 8.5 lakh applicants, followed by electronics and hardware (6.43 lakh), while IT and ITeS came in third with 5.64 lakh candidatures, closely followed by retail 5.39 lakh. In January, apparels had topped the charts with 9.27 lakh, followed by electronics and hardware (6.63 lakh), and retail (5.95 lakh) and IT-ITeS (5.73 lakh).
“As for the Indian industries, some sectors like e-commerce and delivery will continue to be top job-creators, while other sectors will get either adversely impacted or remain stagnant. Since Indian companies have gone through a lockdown before, they are better prepared to handle the current situation,” Pansari added.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Memories of a time when Tagore’s critical appraisal of Keats didn’t quite measure up, and when Satyajit Ray’s ...
Indonesia’s most active volcano is a cauldron spewing sulphurous smoke, folklore and colourful traditions that ...
Zoom lessons on the ancient dance open up a trove of artistic antiquity and wisdom
Sunday afternoon I start work on my mural. By evening, I’m half-way done. But on Monday morning a spot above ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...