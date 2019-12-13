Budget 2020-21 likely to be presented on February 1

TVS’s Apaches now BS-VI compliant and better equipped
Sometime last year when TVS sent out the four-valve 160 for a ride, it was immediately impressive. From the ...
Union Budget for 2020-21 is all set to be presented on Saturday, February 1, 2020. This will be the first time after 2015-16 when the budget to be presented on Saturday.
"Tradition will continue," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said here on Friday when asked about will the Government continue with the tradition of presenting the budget on the first Day of February or will there be any change as first day of February 2020 is Saturday, a non-working day.
Modi Government, in its first term, decided to prepone the date of the budget from last working day to first working day. Accordingly, the Union Budget for 2017-18 was presented on February 1, and since then, tradition is continued.
Along with presenting the budget on the first day of February, the effort is to complete the budgetary process by March 31, so that expenditure exercise for 12 months to begin on April 1 itself.
Sometime last year when TVS sent out the four-valve 160 for a ride, it was immediately impressive. From the ...
Tata Motors‘ new premium hatch will bring a breath of fresh air to the segment and make you rethink the ...
Often, customers come for an entry-level bike, but drive away a 200 or 250
Along with 390 Adventure, the KTM network will be buzzing with activity from next month
Tightening of presumptive taxation norms under Sec 44 AD, 44 ADA may be on the cards
Regular investments, emergency reserves, adequate insurance and plugging gaps can do the trick
India will soon join the rest of the world in the shift towards passive investing, says Margaret Franklin
While there is a correlation, one does not lead to the other
The Scottish author says the iconic Indian writer was the inspiration for his bestselling series The No. 1 ...
On December 14, 2006, journalist Muntadhar al-Zaidi threw his shoe at US President George W Bush in Iraq. A ...
Amandeep Sandhu on how he rediscovered his home state when he delved into the past and present of Punjab
The assault on trees continues even as we seek solace in the words of a poet. But that won’t be enough to save ...
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...