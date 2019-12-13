Budget 2020-21 likely to be presented on February 1

Union Budget for 2020-21 is all set to be presented on Saturday, February 1, 2020. This will be the first time after 2015-16 when the budget to be presented on Saturday.

"Tradition will continue," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said here on Friday when asked about will the Government continue with the tradition of presenting the budget on the first Day of February or will there be any change as first day of February 2020 is Saturday, a non-working day.

Modi Government, in its first term, decided to prepone the date of the budget from last working day to first working day. Accordingly, the Union Budget for 2017-18 was presented on February 1, and since then, tradition is continued.

Along with presenting the budget on the first day of February, the effort is to complete the budgetary process by March 31, so that expenditure exercise for 12 months to begin on April 1 itself.