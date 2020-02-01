Budget 2020: Government to identify 100 water stressed districts

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the Government will identify 100 districts, which are “water stressed”.

This will be a part of the Jal Jivan mission, for which Rs 3.06 lakh crore, the FM announced.

Comprehensive measures on addressing this shortage will be chalked out in an effort to mitigate districts which face water stress, the FM said. The proceeds outlined for the Jal Jivan will be is used for augmenting existing water resources, recharging of lakes, water desalination, rain water harvesting as well as sewage water treatment.

Rising ground water shortage, urbanisation and heightened industrial activities have all put a strain on the ability to meet the water demand. This problem gets further accentuated when both residential users and industry needs water- the latter at much higher quantities. Under normal conditions, the domestic consumption of water in India is estimated to be around 135 litres per day per person.