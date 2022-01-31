Budget session: Crypto, banking Bills not in Centre’s list

The much-awaited Bills to regulate crypto currencies and the legislation to privatise two public sector banks are not part of the Centre’s agenda of 20 Bills, which will be taken up during the first part of budget session. The Centre announced a list of Bills at a meeting of various parties here on Monday.

The Warehousing (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, the Competition (Amendment) Bill, the Cantonment Bill, the Indian Antarctica Bill, the Emigration Bill, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, the National Dental Commission Bill, the Identification of Prisoners Bill, the Metro Rail (Construction, Operation and Maintenance) Bill, the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill and the Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill are the key legislations listed for the session. Three Constitution Amendment Bills regarding the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Order relating to Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Tripura are also listed along with the Finance Bill, Supplementary Demands for Grants and other financial legislations.

Union Minister for Parliamentary affairs Pralhad Joshi urged the leaders to ensure that session runs smoothly. The Budget Session will have 29 sittings (10 sittings in first part and 19 sittings in second part) in 68 days. “Representatives of all parties have agreed to cooperate with the Government on the smooth functioning of the Parliament. Members should participate in the debates on President’s address and on the Union Budget. Other issues can be discussed later in the second phase of the session beginning from March 14,” Joshi said.

The debate on the President’s address and on the Union Budget will be held for 12 hours each in Lok Sabha. On the Opposition’s demand to hold a debate on Pegasus snooping issue, he said the matter is sub judice. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said there was a consensus that House will not be stalled.