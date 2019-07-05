Budget 2019

Budget 2019 : RTI propagation funds slashed by about 38 per cent

PTI New Delhi | Updated on July 05, 2019 Published on July 05, 2019

The allocation is for the Department of Personnel and Training’s propagation of the RTI Act, the Budget document said

Funds for propagation of the right to information have been slashed by over 38 per cent in the Union Budget 2019-20 as compared to last fiscal’s allocation.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced an allocation of Rs 5.5 crore for the ‘CIC and RTI’ as compared to Rs 9 crore allocated in the Budget for 2018-19.

The allocation is a dip of Rs 3.5 crore or about 38.8 per cent.

In last year’s budget, Rs 7 crore was earmarked for the CIC and the RTI, but it was revised to Rs nine crore.

The allocation is for the Department of Personnel and Training’s propagation of the RTI Act, the Budget document said.

The CIC has also received funds under a separate head of ‘CIC and PESB’ with an increase of 9.36 per cent from the last Budget. It has been allocated Rs 32.01 crore as compared to Rs 29.27 crore last year.

This provision is for “establishment related expenditure of Public Enterprises Selection Board and Central Information Commission”, the document said.

