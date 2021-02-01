Budget 2021: Focus on infrastructure assets, 17 new public health units

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced multiple announcements in the area of airport infrastructure.

On February 1, Sitharaman said that 17 new Public Health Units (PHUs) will be operationalised and 33 existing PHUs strengthened at points of entry, “that is at 32 airports, 11 seaports and 7 land crossings.”

She said core infrastructure assets will be rolled out under the Asset Monetisation Programme, including Airports Authority of India airports in Tier II and III cities. “The next lot of airports will be monetised for operations and management concession,” she said.

AAI manages a total of 137 airports which include 24 international airports (3 civil enclaves), 10 custom airports (4 civil enclaves) and 103 domestic airports (23 civil enclaves). AAI provides air navigation services over 2.8 million square nautical miles of air space.