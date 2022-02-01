hamburger

Budget 2022

Budget has nothing for middle class: Opposition

BL New Delhi Bureau | February 1 | Updated on: Feb 01, 2022
No relief from struggles caused by pandemic, says Congress

The Opposition said the Budget failed to provide any relief to people at the time of a pandemic. Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said India’s salaried class and middle class were hoping for relief in a time of the pandemic, allround paycuts and backbreaking inflation. He said the Finance Minister and Prime Minister have again deeply disappointed them in direct tax measures. “This is a betrayal of India’s salaried class and middle class,” Surjewala said.

