Budget has nothing for middle class: Opposition

The Opposition said the Budget failed to provide any relief to people at the time of a pandemic. Congress general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said India’s salaried class and middle class were hoping for relief in a time of the pandemic, allround paycuts and backbreaking inflation. He said the Finance Minister and Prime Minister have again deeply disappointed them in direct tax measures. “This is a betrayal of India’s salaried class and middle class,” Surjewala said.

