Budget shows Govt priority on post-harvest infrastructure

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
The Budget laid down clear direction of Government’s strategic priority to focus on building post-harvest infrastructure in the agriculture value-chain.
National Bulk Handling Corporation Ltd (NBHC) sees the budget initiatives to help build long term competitiveness for the industry and short term boost to employment and consumption impacted by Covid-19.
Ramesh Doraiswami, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, NBHC, said, “We are encouraged to see the strategic priority of the Government of India in building post-harvest agriculture infrastructure. We hope that the funds collected by the government under the proposed Agriculture Infrastructure & Development Cess (AIDC) will be spent on supporting the creation of not only good quality infrastructure but also encourage scientific warehousing & quality management practices for agricultural commodities.”
“The Government should encourage the creation of private electronic platforms on the lines of e-Nam by professional warehouse service providers with robust operational competences for better output market access to farmers in India,” he added.
Integrated post-harvest service agtech start-up Arya welcomed the Budget’s focus on Agri and Rural Infra through enhancement of the Rural Infrastructure scheme. “The extension of AIF to APMCs is a step in the right direction and gives them an opportunity to strengthen themselves to attract farmers and new private buyers. We also welcome the 1-year extension on tax holiday for start-ups. We, however, had expected more steps to facilitate liquidity for Agri NBFCs and on GST relief on agri farm level warehousing,” shared Prasanna Rao, CEO and Co-Founder, Arya.
KC Ravi, Chief Sustainability Officer, Syngenta India Ltd, termed the Budget embedded in the spirit of improving agri resource efficiency, rejuvenating ecosystems and revitalising farm and rural economy. “The integration of 1,000 more mandis with e-NAM is another great step as farmers need focal points to display produce to outside buyers, a point where consolidation of produce can occur. Syngenta has been building and modernizing vegetable mandis in remote corners of India since 2014 to boost economic and social linkages in rural areas through its Inculcating Cleanliness Learning Education Awareness and new habits (I CLEAN) CSR initiative and supporting government’s Haats to Graams initiative.”
He also pointed out that a further boost to the agriculture sector could have been given through GST reduction on agro chemicals from existing 18% to a lower rate which is in line with other agriculture inputs and 200% weighted deductions on R&D expenses by agro chemical companies. “This is especially important since the agro chemical sector has been identified as the champion sector and efforts are underway to make India a manufacturing hub.”
Ajay Shriram, Chairman & Sr Managing Director, DCM Shriram Ltd, commented, “The acceptance of a fiscal deficit of 9.5% and giving a target of bringing it down to 4.5% in 5 years signals the government’s stance to support a recovery after the pandemic. Focus on Capital Expenditure across the board is a positive sign which will stimulate growth by creating demand, jobs and incomes. We need more focus on ease of doing business going forward also.”
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Infrastructure & Power: Realise big dreamsIn December 2019, the Centre laid out an ambitious plan for ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty 50 stay above key support ahead of the Budget
Consumerisation of unbranded generics should stand in good stead
Sustainable dividend supports current valuation; history supports turnaround potential
The usual pre-Budget razzmatazz was missing this time around: Covid-19 restrictions poured cold water on ...
The lockdown sent millennials and WFH-ers scurrying to the home chefs and cloud kitchens for their daily ...
The drink that perks up the world holds a special place in the affairs of the country where it was born
When I was small — meaning, in the single digits — my two older sisters and I had tremendous fun building card ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
WPP agency Wunderman Thompson has launched its annual Future 100 report, lifting the lid on trends shaping the ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
The Flipkart kids playing adults are back — this time to push the home grown e-commerce marketplace’s grocery ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...