Decoding Budget sops for MF investors

‘Universal Health Coverage pays long-term dividends for nations’
With 10 years remaining to 2030, the World Health Organization (WHO) is calling on all countries to accelerate ...
Budget 2020 has abolished dividend distribution tax (DDT) on the dividend declared by companies and mutual funds to shareholders/unitholders.
Since the DDT is abolished, the dividend amount will be added to the taxable income of the investor and taxed as per his/her tax bracket.
Currently, mutual funds deduct the DDT first and then hand over dividend to the unitholders. Deductions of 10 per cent and 25 per cent are made on dividends declared by equity and debt schemes respectively. In addition, there is a surcharge and a cess. For retail investors, the applicable tax on equity funds is 11.65 per cent while in non-equity funds, it is 29.12 per cent. For domestic companies, dividend tax on equity funds is 11.65 per cent while in non-equity funds it is 34.9 per cent.
With the abolition of DDT, the dividend plans in mutual funds will lose sheen as the other variant — growth plans — score on taxation.
Under equity funds, the dividend plans will be suitable for investors falling under the lowest tax bracket of 5 per cent (assuming the taxpayer continues in the old tax slab regime). For non-equity funds (assuming taxpayers are in the old tax regime), dividend plans are suitable for investors in the tax bracket of 5-20 per cent.
For others, systematic withdrawal plan (SWP) in growth plans can be a good option. In growth plans, under equity funds, a holding period of 12 months or more is regarded as long term, wherein LTCG (long-term capital gains) over ₹1 lakh is taxable at the rate of 10 per cent, without the benefit of indexation. There is a 15 per cent tax on short-term gains from equity funds, if the units are redeemed before 12 months.
In the case of non-equity funds, a holding period of less than 36 months is defined as short term, and attracts STCG tax, charged as per the investor’s tax slab.
The Budget also proposes to deduct 10 per cent tax at source before MFs distribute dividend over ₹5,000.
The Budget has now clarified the holding period and cost of acquisition with regard to units allotted consequent on segregation of portfolio of a mutual fund scheme due to rating downgrade and credit default.
Accordingly, the holding period of the segregated scheme will be reckoned from the date of investment in the main scheme by the investor and not the date of segregation.
Second, the cost of acquisition of the main scheme and segregated scheme will be the proportionate cost as determined on the date of segregation.
With 10 years remaining to 2030, the World Health Organization (WHO) is calling on all countries to accelerate ...
It is a community responsibility to keep blood banks full all the time
Earlier this month, the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) convened a stakeholder ...
Ajay Kapur Founder & Managing Director, Shubham Chemicals and Solvents LtdBrisk walks & spiritual ...
FPIs have utilised only half of their investment limits in government bonds through 2019
Potential home-buyers and investors look for incentives to get off the fence
With a slowing economy marked by a 11-year low GDP, the FM has a tough task ahead
Wait for clarity on the fiscal road map before investing in debt: CEO, Emkay Investment Managers
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...