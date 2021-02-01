FM goes hi-tech, reads out Budget speech from a tablet

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Budget 2021 will go down in history for a number of firsts including the Finance Minister presenting the first digital Budget and announcing that the eighth census of Independent India will be the first digital Census in the history of the country. The Finance Minister allocated ₹3,768 crore for carrying out the Census in Budget 2021-22.
In many ways this announcement takes forward the push that the Narendra Modi government has been giving to digitalisation. In September last year, Home Minister Amit Shah had announced that the 2021 Census will be conducted through a mobile phone application, moving away from the traditional pen and paper to give Digital India a boost. The nationwide exercise will be carried out in 16 languages, the Home Minister had added. The Census will have its reference date as March 1 this year, but for Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand it will be October 1, last year, he had said.
