RBI to launch a digital rupee using blockchain technology: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday proposed that the Reserve Bank of India will issue a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) in the fiscal 2022-23.
“The digital rupee using blockchain and other technology will be issued by the RBI starting 2022-23,” she said.
In her Budget speech 2022-23, Sitharaman said that the introduction of a CBDC will boost the Indian economy. “It will lead to efficient and cheaper currency management,” she said.
“This is a much awaited initiative. It would be a game changer announcement for India as it would put us at par with global majors on digital currency platforms,” said Mitul Shah, Head of Research at Reliance Securities.
Published on
February 01, 2022
