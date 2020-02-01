Sans the draw of I-T deductions, life insurers may have to rejig sales strategy

‘Universal Health Coverage pays long-term dividends for nations’
With 10 years remaining to 2030, the World Health Organization (WHO) is calling on all countries to accelerate ...
The last-minute rush to buy an insurance policy to save tax just before the end of the fiscal year could ease significantly. But this will likely impact the sector where penetration continues to be rather low, at 2.74 per cent in 2018.
The Budget has proposed doing away with all tax exemptions and deductions for those opting for the lower personal I-T rates. Accordingly, taxpayers opting for the lower slab will no longer have the benefit of claiming deduction of up to ₹1.5 lakh under Section 80C for life insurance premium as well as Section 80D for health insurance premium payments.
Life insurers who were hoping for a separate investment window for life insurance premium have been left disappointed. Many may need to review their product mix as well as communication strategies.
“Traditionally, January, February and March were the busiest months for premium payments but now it is throughout the year. Not many wait till the last minute,” said an executive with a life insurance company, adding that the companies will now have to talk more about the investment benefits of insurance, rather than just pointing out the tax savings.
Amit Maheshwari, Partner, Ashok Maheshwary and Associates, said: “The option to avail reduced income-tax rates specifically disallows the deduction for insurance payments under 80C. The incentive to take the insurance is somewhat reduced and considering that the penetration of insurance in India is considerably lower, an exception should have been made in this regard.”
“Insurance is a critical part of nation-building and helps bring long-term funds to sectors like infrastructure. The industry was hoping to get a separate section for long-term savings but that fillip is missing in the Budget,” said RM Vishakha, MD and CEO, IndiaFirst Life Insurance.
However, others had a more pragmatic take. “Taxation is just one of the reasons why people buy life insurance. The Budget announcement is not positive from the taxation perspective. But other dominant reasons for buying insurance are long-term benefits for the family and death benefits, which still remain strong,” noted Ashish Vohra, Executive Director and CEO, Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Company.
Shares of most life insurance companies remained under pressure on Saturday after the Budget announcements. The stock of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance closed 10.93 per cent lower, while those of HDFC Life Insurance ended 6.06 per cent lower.
Noting that life insurers came under selling pressure after the Budget move to remove personal tax exemptions, Gaurav Dua, Sr VP, Head – Capital Market and Investments, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, said: “The move is in line with the regulatory push towards term plans rather than the focus on investment-linked products. The investment-linked products tend to have high expense ratios and could result in sub-optimal life cover. Many companies have already readjusted their business models and changed their business mix over the past few years.”
With 10 years remaining to 2030, the World Health Organization (WHO) is calling on all countries to accelerate ...
It is a community responsibility to keep blood banks full all the time
Earlier this month, the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) convened a stakeholder ...
Ajay Kapur Founder & Managing Director, Shubham Chemicals and Solvents LtdBrisk walks & spiritual ...
FPIs have utilised only half of their investment limits in government bonds through 2019
Potential home-buyers and investors look for incentives to get off the fence
With a slowing economy marked by a 11-year low GDP, the FM has a tough task ahead
Wait for clarity on the fiscal road map before investing in debt: CEO, Emkay Investment Managers
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
Makeshift libraries, book-reading sessions and simple lessons keep the young ones engaged while their parents ...
On this day in 1884, the first Volume (A to Ant) of the definitive Oxford English Dictionary was published.
Flowering gardens have long inspired Indian culture, mythology, literature and art
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...