By road and rail, a scramble is on to deliver medical oxygen to hospitals

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Indian Railways has transported more than 302 tonnes of oxygen safely to Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh and an additional 154 tonnes is being moved, said Railways in a statement.
According to Railways, one Oxygen Express train carrying four tankers is expected to reach Delhi from Raigarh (Chhattisgarh) on Tuesday early morning at Delhi Cantonment railway station.
In another move, the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) updated on Monday evening that they have not yet got any request from other cities for moving cylinders for free. AIMTC has offered to make available its fleet for movement of cylinders and tankers for free, something that their Nashik unit is doing for the city. “A tanker will cost about ₹60 lakh, that can be attached. But, it will take another eight-ten days to install the tankers,” said Kultaran Singh Atwal, President, AIMTC. Both Delhi and Bihar are seeking oxygen tankers, a bulk of which are already booked for use. Meanwhile, Chaudhary Transport Corporation, a road transporter, has provided four tankers of 17-18 tonne capacity -- in Gujarat for airlifting from Baroda and Jamnagar. The tankers were hired by th Indian Oil Corporation, according to SP Singh, who is Head – Policy and Planning, Chaudhary Transport Company.
SP Singh who is also Senior Fellow, Indian Foundation of Transport Research and Training (IFTRT), a research body, said that while Delhi and Bihar have sought oxygen tankers, 98 per cent of an estimated 1,700 oxygen tankers on the roads are already contracted.
