Cabinet approves ₹1,45,980-cr worth production-linked incentives in 10 sectors

To give an impetus for ‘Make in India’’, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an outlay of ₹1,45,980 crore for production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes in 10 identified sectors, including automobile, battery, pharmaceutical, textile and telecom. Other sectors that would receive similar incentive schemes are electronics and technology products, food products, high efficiency solar modules, white goods and speciality steel. The funds will be for a period of five years.

The highest allocation of ₹57,042 crore was made for automotive and auto components sector, while advance chemical cell battery sector will get ₹18,100 crore. This will be followed by pharmaceuticals sector (₹15,000 crore), telecom and networking products (₹12,195 crore) and food products sector (₹10,900 crore).

In the textile sector, for which ₹10,683 crore is earmarked, the focus will be on MMF segment and technical textiles. Those who are engaged in making white goods such as air-conditioners, LED, etc will be eligible for a total PLI of ₹6,238 crore while speciality steel makers can claim ₹6,232 crore. Electronic and technology products manufacturers can get a maximum of ₹5,000 crore PLI benefit while ₹4,800 crore is set aside for high efficiency solar photovoltaic modules manufacturers.

The Cabinet also gave its green signal for continuation and revamping of the scheme for financial support to public private partnerships in infrastructure viability gap funding till 2024-25. The amount earmarked for the scheme is ₹8,100 crore.