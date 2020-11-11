Cabinet approves ₹1,45,980-cr worth production-linked incentives in 10 sectors

There’s more to aircraft tyres than just inflated appeal
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
To give an impetus for ‘Make in India’’, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved an outlay of ₹1,45,980 crore for production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes in 10 identified sectors, including automobile, battery, pharmaceutical, textile and telecom. Other sectors that would receive similar incentive schemes are electronics and technology products, food products, high efficiency solar modules, white goods and speciality steel. The funds will be for a period of five years.
The highest allocation of ₹57,042 crore was made for automotive and auto components sector, while advance chemical cell battery sector will get ₹18,100 crore. This will be followed by pharmaceuticals sector (₹15,000 crore), telecom and networking products (₹12,195 crore) and food products sector (₹10,900 crore).
In the textile sector, for which ₹10,683 crore is earmarked, the focus will be on MMF segment and technical textiles. Those who are engaged in making white goods such as air-conditioners, LED, etc will be eligible for a total PLI of ₹6,238 crore while speciality steel makers can claim ₹6,232 crore. Electronic and technology products manufacturers can get a maximum of ₹5,000 crore PLI benefit while ₹4,800 crore is set aside for high efficiency solar photovoltaic modules manufacturers.
The Cabinet also gave its green signal for continuation and revamping of the scheme for financial support to public private partnerships in infrastructure viability gap funding till 2024-25. The amount earmarked for the scheme is ₹8,100 crore.
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Recycling of aircraft is a robust industry involving over 100 aviation disassembly and recycling companies ...
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Hospitals and insurance companies need to agree on package, standard costs for treatment
The market rally may not last too long, if Biden makes good his campaign promises of reversing many of Trump's ...
HDFC AMC seems a better bet, but Nippon AMC has scope for re-rating if return ratios improve
The company has a strong balance sheet, but there is the Chinese factor to be considered
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...