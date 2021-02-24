Cabinet clears ₹15,000-crore PLI scheme for pharma industry

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
In an earnest attempt to change India’s image as a manufacturer and exporter of low-value drugs, the government on Wednesday announced a ₹15,000-crore production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for promoting manufacture of high-value products in the pharmaceutical sector.
The scheme, approved by the Cabinet, will be available for three different categories of firms. While those who had a global manufacturing revenue of ₹5,000 crore and above in 2019-20 will be classified as Group A, those between ₹5,000 crore and ₹5,00 crore will be Group B, and those up to ₹500 crore will be under Group C. The quantum of incentives available to those in Group A is a total of ₹11,000 crore; Group B and Group C firms will get a total incentive of ₹2,250 crore and ₹1,750 crore, respectively.
India currently accounts for 3.5 per cent of global pharma exports and this year, the value of Indian pharma exports is slated to touch $25 billion.
The PLI scheme will be implemented over eight years, beginning 2020-21, and will lead to an creation of 20,000 direct and 80,000 indirect jobs. It is expected to benefit domestic manufacturers besides making available a wider range of affordable medicines for Indians.
It is meant to promote innovation for development of complex and high-tech products including products of emerging therapies and in-vitro diagnostic devices, as well as self-reliance in important drugs. Besides, it is also expected to improve accessibility and affordability of medical products including orphan drugs to the Indian population, an official statement said.
The scheme will be part of the umbrella scheme for the development of the pharmaceutical Industry. The objective of the scheme is to enhance India’s manufacturing capabilities by increasing investment and production in the sector and contributing to product diversification to high-value goods in the pharmaceutical sector. Another objective of the scheme is to create global champions out of India who have the potential to grow in size and scale using cutting-edge technology and thereby penetrate the global value chains, the statement said.
The companies will be able to work on three different categories of pharmaceutical goods. While the first category will include biopharmaceuticals such as complex generic drugs, patented drugs, cell-based or gene therapy drugs, phyto-pharmaceuticals and orphan drugs, category two will be for active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), key starting materials and drug intermediaries. The third category will be for those drugs which are not covered in the first two categories — this includes repurposed drugs, autoimmune drugs, anti-cancer drugs, anti-diabetic and cardiovascular drugs. It will also consider in-vitro diagnostic devices.
