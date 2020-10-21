Cabinet clears ₹3,737-cr bonuses for 30.67 lakh Central government staff

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval to pay productivity linked bonuses (PLB) for 2019-20 to 16.97 lakh non-gazetted government employees. This will benefit employees with the Railways, Posts, Defence, EPFO and ESIC, among others. The financial implication would be ₹2,791 crore.

The Cabinet also approved non-PLB, or ad-hoc bonuses, for non-gazetted Central government employees, with a financial implication of ₹946 crore. An official statement said 13.70 lakh employees will be benefited.

A total of 30.67 lakh employees will be benefited by the bonus announcement and the total financial implication will be ₹3,737 crore. The bonuses will disbursed immediately, the statement added.

In another decision, the Cabinet approved the adoption of the Jammu & Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989. This move is expected to help establish all the three tiers of grassroot level democracy in J&K, like in other parts of the country.

Nod for MIS extension

The Cabinet also approved the extension of Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) for apple procurement in J&K for the current season (2020-21) on the same terms and conditions as last season.

The procurement of apples will be done by National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation Ltd (NAFED), the Central Procuring Agency, through the State Designated Agency. The centre has also allowed NAFED to utilise government guarantee of ₹2,500 crore for this operation. The losses, if any, to be incurred in this operation will be shared between the Central government and Union Territory administration of J&K on a 50:50 basis, the statement said.

Credits for CAs

The Cabinet has also approved a mutual recognition agreement between the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and the Malaysian Institute of Certified Public Accountants (MICPA) to enable qualified CA members of either institute to join the other by receiving appropriate credits for their existing accountancy qualification.

Another MoU was signed between the ICAI and the Certified Practising Accountants, Papua New Guinea (CPA PNG), to work together in capacity building and strengthening the accounting, financial and audit knowledge base in PNG, said the statement.

The Cabinet was also apprised of an MoU signed between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) of Nigeria, to explore cooperation in space research.