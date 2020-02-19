Cabinet okays Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen)

Indian Airlines: A glorious innings that gave India wings
The airline had a rich past, much of which has faded out of public memory
The Cabinet on Wednesday cleared the second phase of Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) which emphasises not only on the sustainability of the open defecation free (ODF) system but also management of solid and liquid wastes in rural areas of the country.
To be implemented with a funding of ₹52,497 crore till 2024-25, the scheme, named ODF-Plus, will have convergence with the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme, particularly in the area of grey water management, an official statement said.
In addition to this sum, the 15th Finance Commission has proposed earmarking ₹30,375 crore for rural water supply and sanitation to be implemented by rural local bodies in the coming financial year.
The solid and liquid waste management under ODF Plus will be monitored on the basis of output-outcome indicators for four key areas: plastic waste management, bio-degradable solid waste management (including animal waste management), greywater management and faecal sludge management.
The Cabinet also approved the Assisted Reproductive Technology Regulation Bill 2020. The Bill to be tabled in Parliament seeks to create a national board to lay down a code of conduct to be observed by persons working at clinics, to set the minimum standards of physical infrastructure, laboratory and diagnostic equipment and expert manpower to be employed by clinics and embryo banks.
Similar boards will be constituted at State levels and they will be responsible for implementing the policies and plans laid down by the national board for clinics and embryo banks in their respective territories.
It also approved the constitution of the 22nd Law Commission to undertake research in law and review of existing laws in India for making reforms and enacting new legislations. It will also undertake studies and research for bringing reforms in the justice delivery systems for elimination of delay in procedures, speedy disposal of cases and reduction in cost of litigation among others.
It will have a chairperson, four permanent members and five part-time members, said Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, who briefed the media after the Cabinet meeting.
Another major Cabinet decision was to set up a 12-member Technology Group with the Principal Scientific Adviser to Government of India as its chair.
This Group is mandated to render timely policy advice on latest technologies; mapping of technology and technology products; commercialisation of dual use technologies developed in national laboratories and government R&D organisations.
The technology Group would also develop an indigenisation roadmap for select key technologies and select appropriate R&D programmes for technology development.
The Cabinet also decided to take over the Gandhinagar-based Bhaskaracharya Institute of Space Applications and Geoinformatics of Gujarat government and elevate it to a national institute under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.
It also gave its nod to a SEBI proposal to sign a memorandum of understanding with Financial Conduct Authority of the UK for updated Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive. This was required because of the UK's exit from the European Union on January 31.
The airline had a rich past, much of which has faded out of public memory
Recalling the history of Air India leaves one with sadness and a sense of nostalgia, says Ashwini Phadnis
SuperMoney raises ₹7 cr from Unitus SuperMoney, a fintech platform that caters to the gig economy and ...
WayCool Foods has raised about ₹230 crore ($32 million) in a combination of equity and debt in a Series C ...
These have outperformed broader market indices and funds in equity diversified categories
I am looking for a term insurance policy with low premium and best claim settlement history. I already have a ...
Here are 10 caveats that help you protect assets pledged with brokers and DPs
₹1213 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1200118512261240 Consider initiating fresh long positions with a fixed ...
Mumbai’s CIMA Art Mela — the first to be held in the city — gave emerging artists a platform to connect with ...
Sea level rise is no longer a distant warning, but a clear and present danger. As species disappear and ...
Bloomsbury founder Nigel Newton on surviving book piracy in India, choosing authors and his favourite titles
Krishna Baldev Vaid, famous for ‘breaking rules and not winning awards’, was a towering figure in Hindi ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Arrests and imprisonment over tax offences have increasingly become commonplace, raising questions of official ...
Dispute settlement schemes are expected to clear the litigation backlog and ramp up revenues
Neither the Union Budget nor Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s subsequent assertion about there being no cause ...
Two years have gone by since the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in India. But with reports ...