Cabinet okays Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen)

The Cabinet on Wednesday cleared the second phase of Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) which emphasises not only on the sustainability of the open defecation free (ODF) system but also management of solid and liquid wastes in rural areas of the country.

To be implemented with a funding of ₹52,497 crore till 2024-25, the scheme, named ODF-Plus, will have convergence with the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme, particularly in the area of grey water management, an official statement said.

In addition to this sum, the 15th Finance Commission has proposed earmarking ₹30,375 crore for rural water supply and sanitation to be implemented by rural local bodies in the coming financial year.

The solid and liquid waste management under ODF Plus will be monitored on the basis of output-outcome indicators for four key areas: plastic waste management, bio-degradable solid waste management (including animal waste management), greywater management and faecal sludge management.

The Cabinet also approved the Assisted Reproductive Technology Regulation Bill 2020. The Bill to be tabled in Parliament seeks to create a national board to lay down a code of conduct to be observed by persons working at clinics, to set the minimum standards of physical infrastructure, laboratory and diagnostic equipment and expert manpower to be employed by clinics and embryo banks.

Similar boards will be constituted at State levels and they will be responsible for implementing the policies and plans laid down by the national board for clinics and embryo banks in their respective territories.

Law reforms

It also approved the constitution of the 22nd Law Commission to undertake research in law and review of existing laws in India for making reforms and enacting new legislations. It will also undertake studies and research for bringing reforms in the justice delivery systems for elimination of delay in procedures, speedy disposal of cases and reduction in cost of litigation among others.

It will have a chairperson, four permanent members and five part-time members, said Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, who briefed the media after the Cabinet meeting.

Tech group

Another major Cabinet decision was to set up a 12-member Technology Group with the Principal Scientific Adviser to Government of India as its chair.

This Group is mandated to render timely policy advice on latest technologies; mapping of technology and technology products; commercialisation of dual use technologies developed in national laboratories and government R&D organisations.

The technology Group would also develop an indigenisation roadmap for select key technologies and select appropriate R&D programmes for technology development.

The Cabinet also decided to take over the Gandhinagar-based Bhaskaracharya Institute of Space Applications and Geoinformatics of Gujarat government and elevate it to a national institute under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

It also gave its nod to a SEBI proposal to sign a memorandum of understanding with Financial Conduct Authority of the UK for updated Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive. This was required because of the UK's exit from the European Union on January 31.