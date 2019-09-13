CAIT to govt: Ban festival sales of e-comm firms

The 2019 Frankfurt Auto Show’s heaviest-hitting debuts
The electric future is on full, ambitious display — at least, from a few brands
Accusing e-commerce companies of flouting FDI rules, traders body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has urged the government to conduct an investigation on these players for “predatory pricing” and offering “deep discounts” during the festive season. It has also urged the government to order a blanket ban on such festival sales offered by e-commerce companies.
In a letter to Union Minister Piyush Goyal, it said, “CAIT would like to draw the attention to the fact that e-commerce marketplaces such as Flipkart and Amazon have been continuing to blatantly violate the FDI norms applicable to e-commerce vide Press Note 2 of 2018 by indulging in below-cost predatory pricing while operating on losses.”
Stating that regulations prohibit e-commerce marketplaces from influencing prices of the products on their platforms, CAIT pointed out that by offering deep discount ranging from 10 per cent to 80 per cent on their platforms, these e-commerce players “are clearly influencing the prices and creating an uneven level playing field which is in direct contravention of the policy.”
“Sales (Festive) can be organised only by the owners of inventory and since these companies are not the owners of inventory how can they offer discounts on the products owned by sellers registered on their platform which establish the fact that these companies hold control over the inventory which is against the FDI Policy,” the letter added.
The electric future is on full, ambitious display — at least, from a few brands
The Pulsar 125 Neon has a shade of desperation about it. But it does seem like a logical extension for the ...
Allies of two decades must focus on strengthening the bond and healing past wounds
Some big auto brands have chosen to skip the event
Break up the retirement timeline and take well-calculated risks by investing in a mix of debt and equity
Investors not looking for regular income can consider the 36-month cumulative option
As the target gets closer, you will be anxious to protect your existing portfolio value
The stock of Castrol India gained 3.6 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, breaking above ...
People, people everywhere, but not one to connect with. Urban Indians, especially the young, are sinking into ...
The former CAG on the autonomy of institutes, pliable bureaucrats and how you don’t need a Sachin Tendulkar to ...
“Flowers?!” Bins exclaims. “Neem tree leaves? What’s going on?” I sigh in a theatrical way. “What would you ...
On September 14, 60 years ago, the Soviet probe Luna 2 crashed on the moon. It was the first man-made object ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...
Driving for cab aggregators isn’t appealing any longer to drivers
Online players are taking steps to protect their seller-partners
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports