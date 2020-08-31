CBDT chief Mody gets 6-month extension

The Government has extended the tenure of CBDT (Central Board of Direct Taxes) Chairman Pramod C Mody for six months. His term was to end on Monday.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension of the re-appointment of Shri Pramod Chandra Mody as Chairman, Central Board of Directs Taxes (CBDT for a period of six months with effect from August 1, 2020 to February 28, 2020 or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” a Government notification said.

Mody is 1982 batch officer of Indian Revenue Service.