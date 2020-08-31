Economy

CBDT chief Mody gets 6-month extension

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on August 31, 2020 Published on August 31, 2020

The Government has extended the tenure of CBDT (Central Board of Direct Taxes) Chairman Pramod C Mody for six months. His term was to end on Monday.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension of the re-appointment of Shri Pramod Chandra Mody as Chairman, Central Board of Directs Taxes (CBDT for a period of six months with effect from August 1, 2020 to February 28, 2020 or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” a Government notification said.

Mody is 1982 batch officer of Indian Revenue Service.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 31, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.