CBIC clarifies on GST refunds related to deemed export, zero-rated supplies

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has come out with a clarification on GST refunds related to deemed export supply and zero-rated supply.
The board said that representations have been received on the difficulties being faced by the recipients of the deemed export supplies in claiming refund of tax paid in respect of such supplies since the system is not allowing them to file refund claim under the aforesaid category unless the claimed amount is debited in the electronic credit ledger.
The circular said though there is no restriction on recipient of deemed export supplies in availing ITC of the tax paid on such supplies when the recipient files for refund claim, but some restrictions emerged on account of Master Circular of 2019. Explaining this, Aditya Singhania, Founder at Singhania's GST Consultancy & Co, said supply of goods against Advance Authorization, supply of capital goods against EPCG authorisation, supply of goods to EOU and supply of gold by a bank or PSU against Advance Authorisation are categorised as deemed exports in GST with effect from October 18, 2017 in order to prevent cash blockage of exporters due to upfront payment of GST on imports as well as on domestic procurements. For this purpose, the rule was amended to allow either recipient or supplier of such supplies to claim refund of tax.
When a recipient has to claim refund of unutilised ITC, it is obvious that amount to be claimed as refund has to be debited from the electronic credit ledger maintained at GST portal. Since there were various circulars issued on GST refunds, in 2019, CBIC released a Master Circular wherein it was inadvertently mentioned that the recipient has to furnish an undertaking that he has not availed ITC on invoices for which refund can be claimed, which is practically not possible, as in order to claim the refund of unutilised ITC, one has to first avail ITC and thereafter debit the same from the credit ledger.
“The debiting of ledger is important as in order to ensure that there is no dual benefit to the claimant by way of ITC that can be used in offsetting the liabilities as well as refund. Master Circular has been modified to this extent which placed restriction in the said Circular,” he said.
It has been decided to extend the relaxation provided for filing refund claims where the taxpayer inadvertently entered the details of export of services or zero-rated supplies to a Special Economic Zone Unit/Developer in table 3.1(a) instead of table 3.1(b) of FORM GSTR-3B till March 31.
The CBIC clarified that the value of export/ zero-rated supply of goods to be included while calculating ‘Adjusted Total Turnover’ will be same as being determined according to the amended definition of ‘Turnover of zero-rated supply of goods.’ Earlier, doubts were raised as to whether the restriction on turnover of zero-rated supply of goods to 1.5 times the value of like goods domestically supplied would also apply for computation of ‘Adjusted Total Turnover’ for calculation of admissible refund amount.
Singhania explained that doubt emerged as rule only amended the definition of ‘Turnover of zero-rated supply of goods’ and did not amend the definition of ‘Adjusted Total Turnover’, due to which one of the interpretations that Adjusted Total Turnover has to be considered by taking sum of domestic value and exports as per amended definition, was leading to significant loss of refund as it curtailed the ITC benefit of the value of the exports over and above 1.5 times of domestic valuation of goods.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
The ‘Mirzapur’ actor on streaming platforms, the web drama that was the turning point in his career — and his ...
Why innuendos, double-meaning jokes or crude descriptions of the anatomy fill in for sex education in India
Help women move up the ladder, experts say
It may not survive tyrants if left to intellectuals
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...