CCEA approves ₹1600 crore for Dibang Multipurpose Project

Clean fun - Some facts about: Water shortage
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has approved the ₹1600 crore expenditure for pre-investment activities for the Dibang Multipurpose Project in Arunachal Pradesh. The total cost of the project is estimated at ₹28080.35 crore at June 2018 price levels, an official statement said.
The 2880 MW hydropower project will be the largest ever Hydro Electric Project to be constructed in India. At 278 meters, this will be the highest dam in India once completed. Arunachal Pradesh will get 12 per cent free power from the project, Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javdekar said.
One per cent free power will be given in Local Area Development Fund (LADF). The total benefit to Arunachal Pradesh from free power and contribution to the LADF will be ₹26,785 crore over the project life of 40 years.
The Cabinet also approved the proposal for introduction of Dam Safety Bill, 2019 in parliament. This Bill provides for surveillance, inspection, operation and maintenance of all specified dams in the country to ensure their safe functioning.
A National Committee on Dam Safety will be set up to evolve dam safety policies and recommend necessary regulations. The Bill also provides for establishment of a National Dam Safety Authority as a regulatory body to implement the policy, Javadekar said.
An official statement said that every state shall establish a ‘State Dam Safety Organisation’ which will be manned by officers from the field dam safety.
Now that the government has its ‘foot on the pedal’ for electric vehicles, e-mobility could well follow the ...
A solar app with a difference
High-performance synthetic fuels are a possibility, demonstrate US scientists
The internecine war between the co-promoters is a major overhang on the company and the stock
Strong regional presence and focus on the low-risk salaried segment should pay off
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
The stock of Uttam Sugar Mills jumped 10.5 per cent on Tuesday, surpassing a key resistance at ₹125. This ...
Politics, nationalism and cricket are an old triumvirate, having intersected ever since the beginning of the ...
For all its focus on the polestar of a $5-trillion economy, it lacks direction and resolve
Rahul Gandhi is the first in the Nehru-Gandhi family to have resigned from a top post in the Congress. What ...
Meet the ‘Madrasi’ comedian who jokes about his Tamil milieu even as he packs a sucker punch for the North ...
Marketers have long ignored the senior citizen space, but an RPG group-backed venture, Seniority.in, shows the ...
It could have been the SuperBowl moment for Indian advertising but was a tame innings
You need an ecosystem in place before all day all night retail can flourish
Thailand is a good bridge for modern retail in India, believes Tanit Chearavanont, MD of LOTS Wholesale ...
The political mood is ambivalent. A clutch of parties feels it will reduce costs while others perceive it as ...
The elephant in the room as far as poll reform is concerned, namely funding of elections, is conveniently ...
Just like the flash floods, the scorching drought in Chennai is also a product of perverse urban development ...
The delay in the onset of the South-West monsoon could well be the last straw for Hyderabad to get into a ...