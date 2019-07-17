CCEA approves ₹1600 crore for Dibang Multipurpose Project

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has approved the ₹1600 crore expenditure for pre-investment activities for the Dibang Multipurpose Project in Arunachal Pradesh. The total cost of the project is estimated at ₹28080.35 crore at June 2018 price levels, an official statement said.

The 2880 MW hydropower project will be the largest ever Hydro Electric Project to be constructed in India. At 278 meters, this will be the highest dam in India once completed. Arunachal Pradesh will get 12 per cent free power from the project, Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javdekar said.

One per cent free power will be given in Local Area Development Fund (LADF). The total benefit to Arunachal Pradesh from free power and contribution to the LADF will be ₹26,785 crore over the project life of 40 years.

The Cabinet also approved the proposal for introduction of Dam Safety Bill, 2019 in parliament. This Bill provides for surveillance, inspection, operation and maintenance of all specified dams in the country to ensure their safe functioning.

A National Committee on Dam Safety will be set up to evolve dam safety policies and recommend necessary regulations. The Bill also provides for establishment of a National Dam Safety Authority as a regulatory body to implement the policy, Javadekar said.

An official statement said that every state shall establish a ‘State Dam Safety Organisation’ which will be manned by officers from the field dam safety.