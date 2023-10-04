The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the proposed acquisition of 100% shareholding of Lanco Amarkantak Power Limited (LAPL) by PFC Projects, REC Limited, SJVN Limited and Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC).

LAPL is an unlisted public limited company engaged in power generation in India.

LENSKART STAKE

In another transaction, the CCI has approved Kedaara Capital Fund III LLP’s acquisition of 1.74 per cent stake in Lenskart Solutions Private Limited (LSPL).

Also Read | Lenskart raises $100-mn in funding from private equity firm ChrysCapital

The acquirer is a private equity fund registered with SEBI. LSPL is a manufacturer of eyewear products, including eyeglasses, sunglasses and eyewear accessories and seller (including by way of retail) of such manufactured products.

LSPL is also into wholesale trading of eyewear products.

Indira IVF

Meanwhile, CCI has also approved the acquisition of majority stake in Indira IVF by Zonnebaars and amalgamation of Spaceway Wellness into Indira IVF

Also Read | Baring Asia acquires majority stake in Indira IVF

The proposed combination envisages: (a) acquisition of majority shareholding of Indira IVF Hospital Private Limited (Indira IVF) by Zonnebaars Netherlands B.V. (Acquirer/Zonnebaars); and

(b) amalgamation of Spaceway Wellness Private Limited (Spaceway) with and into Indira IVF.

Zonnebaars is a part of the EQT group of investment funds, which together with its subsidiaries and funds is a global investment organisation.

Indira IVF is primarily engaged in the provision of fertility and in vitro fertilization treatment through its hospitals/centres across India. Spaceway is one of the promoters of Indira IVF.