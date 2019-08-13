Cement makers’ body, SCCL hold talks on increasing coal offtake

The Cement Manufacturers Association (CMA) and the State-owned Singareni Collieries Company Ltd held discussions seeking to improve offtake of coal by the cement industry.

The meeting organised by CMA with the senior officials of Singareni Collieries on Tuesday in Hyderabad saw a commitment on both sides to step up coal offtake.

The CMA representatives were reassured by the positive response from J Allwyn, Executive Director (Coal Movement), SCCL, and NV Rajasekhar Rao, Deputy General Manager (Marketing), SCCL.

The senior officials from SCCL sought to address the cement industry concerns relating to coal quality, timely supplies and third-party inspection methodology.

Sathia Raj, Chairman, CMA Committee on Energy and Fuel and Joint President, Head Central Procurement Cell, Ultratech Cement Ltd, said: “SCCL has been customer centric and attentive to the feedback received from the cement industry.”

The SCCL management agreed to hold quarterly interaction with the Cement Manufacturers Association as it would allow both the sides to review the supply side situations and boost offtake by the cement industry.

Aparna Dutt Sharma, Secretary-General, CMA, said:“CMA is reassured by the productive and candid interaction with SCCL. There is intent on both sides to overcome pain points to ensure better offtake of quality coal by the cement industry.”