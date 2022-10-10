The Central Board of Trustees (CBT) of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is set to meet at the end of the month.

According to sources close to the development, the CBT will hold a two day meeting on October 31 and November 01 in the national capital.

“The agenda has not been circulated as of now but members have been informed about the date of the meeting,” said the source.

The CBT, which is chaired by Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav, is the apex decision making body of the EPFO. The EPFO has been holding quarterly meetings of the CBT in recent years.

However, it is unlikely that the issue of interest rate on provident fund deposits for the fiscal 2022-23 will be taken up at the forthcoming meeting.

“The accounts have to be finalised. It is unlikely to be taken up at this meeting,” another source said.

The meeting will also coincide with the Foundation Day celebrations of the EPFO on November 01.

The last meeting of the CBT was held on July 29 and 30. During the meeting, the members discussed a number of issues, including progress made on the recommendation of the four Ad-hoc Committees for streamlining the core work areas and resolved that its Standing Committees on Finance, Pension and Exempted establishments be revamped, and domain expert may be associated with each of them.

However, big ticket decisions such as increasing the incremental flow of investments from 15 per cent to 20 per cent into equities was not taken up at the meeting.