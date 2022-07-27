Central govt jobs: 22 crore plus applicants, 7.22 lakh recommended for appointment

A mere 0.32 per cent of the applicants for Central government jobs were hired between 2014 and 15 and 2021 and 22, showed data presented in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension, said in a written reply that the total number of applications received for Central government jobs since 2014 were more than 22.05 crore. However, around 7.22 lakh candidates were recommended by recruiting agencies for appointment to different Central government departments.

Recruitment is low even though there are a good number of vacancies. According to the Annual Report on Pay and Allowances of Central Government Civilian Employees (2019-20), prepared by the Expenditure Department, the number of regular Central government civilian employees (including UTs), as on March 1, 2020, was 31.91 lakh, against the sanctioned strength of 40.78 lakh, showing 21.75 per cent vacancies.

Budget documents showed that jobs at Central government ministries and departments are estimated to go up by over 2.84 lakh by the end of March 2022 compared to 2020. However, the biggest job provider, the Railways, has seen a dip of over 50,000 during this period.

Though Singh, in his response, has not given any reason for the low recruitments, government officials say every vacant post advertised attracts a large number of applications, as attraction for such jobs is very high due to several reasons, including job security. Also, people having much higher qualifications apply even for group C or D posts, making competition tougher.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced recruitment of 10 lakh people in government jobs during the next 18 months. The number of 10 lakh will include jobs in Central Ministries, Departments and Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSEs). It will comprise both contractual and regular jobs, besides recruitment under the Agneepath scheme for Armed forces.

Taking this statement forward, in response to another question, Singh replied that creation and filling up of posts in the Central Government is the responsibility of the concerned Ministry/ Department, and that it is a continuous process. Vacancies in various Ministries/ Departments of the Central Government, their attached/ subordinate offices arise due to retirement, promotion, resignation, death etc. “All Ministries/ Departments of the Central Government have been asked to take action in a mission mode for filling up of vacant posts in a time bound manner,” he said.’

He also emphasised employment generation, coupled with improving employability, is the priority of the government. Accordingly, the Government of India has taken various steps for generating employment in the country. Budget 2021-22 launched Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, with an outlay of ₹1.97-lakh crore, for a period of 5 years starting from 2021-22. The PLI Schemes being implemented by the government have potential for creating 60 lakh new jobs.

Prandhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) is being implemented by the Government for facilitating self-employment. Under PMMY, collateral free loans up to ₹10 lakh, are extended to micro/ small business enterprises and to individuals to enable them to setup or expand their business activities.