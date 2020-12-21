Centralised investment clearance cell by April 15

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The Centralised ‘Investment Clearance Cell’, under the proposed single window system, aimed at facilitating businesses through a one-stop digital platform, is planned to be launched with relevant Ministries and Departments and select States by April 15, 2021, a senior government official has said.
“Care is being taken to ensure that the national portal will integrate the existing clearance systems of the various Central Ministries/Departments and State governments without disruption to their existing IT portals,” the official told BusinessLine.
The Investment Clearance Cell, which is an integral part of the single window system being worked out by the Commerce and Industry Ministry, was announced by Finance Minister in this year’s Union Budget.
“The idea behind the Central Investment Clearance Cell is to ensure that an investor gets all information and clearances on one platform, instead of visiting multiple platforms,” the official said.
There are already a number of single window cells existing at the State and Ministry levels. But while they have brought down the need for physical interactions to some extent, there still exist multiple touch points. The cell will bring on board all stakeholders so that there is only one touch point for the investor, the official said.
However, while doing so, the Central portal will not cause any hindrance to the existing single window portals to ensure that the transition is smooth.
While the DPIIT expects at least a few States to be on board when the cell is launched early next year, the remaining States would come on board as and when they were ready.
There are at least six States, including Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, Odisha and Goa, that are already part of the GIS enabled land bank under Industrial Information System (IIS) and it has been launched in a phased manner by the Department on August 27, 2020.
With integration of these six States, other concerned States are being boarded.
