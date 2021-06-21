Centre extends ISTS waiver for renewable projects till June 2025

Building equity using the integrity screen
The Ministry of Power has extended by another two years the waiver of interstate transmission system (ISTS) charges on the transmission of electricity generated from solar and wind sources to include those projects that are commissioned upto June 2025.
The Ministry has now extended the waiver on transmission charges thrice from its original cut off at March 2022.
In an order on Monday, the Ministry also expanded the waiver to include hydro-pumped storage plants and battery energy storage systems if at least 70 per cent of their incoming electricity is from solar or wind sources.
Such storage projects shall gradually be made to pay the transmission charges, paying only one-fourth of the short-term open access charges for their first five billed years.
The waiver “shall also be applicable to such parts of the intrastate transmission system which is used for the conveyance of electricity across the territory of an intervening State as well as conveyance within the State which is incidental to such interstate transmission of electricity,” the order said.
However, the waiver does not apply to transmission losses, the order added.
