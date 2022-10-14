The government is moving towards the second phase of the National Single Window System, envisioned as a one-stop shop for all regulatory approvals and services, and is focusing on creating a single business ID to make things seamless for existing as well as new businesses, Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade Secretary Anurag Jain has said.

Jain said the government wanted to create a single business ID, which will be the Permanent Account Number (PAN), to make it a seamless experience for operation of all businesses by December 2023, according to a press statement issued by the CII

“We are committed to enhance EoDB all across India for the industry and MNCs,” Jain said at the National Conference on MNCs 2022, organised by CII on Friday.

The DPIIT Secretary observed that at the moment the single window was positioned for new investments as it facilitated approvals to start a business. In Phase-II, facilitation would also be extended to existing businesses with facilities such as filing all returns on the single window.

Gati Shakti plan

On the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity, Jain said it will provide integrated and seamless connectivity for movement of human capital, goods, and services from one mode of transport to another. It will facilitate the last-mile connectivity of infrastructure and also reduce travel time, he said.

PM Gati Shakti is a digital platform to bring 16 Ministries, including Railways and Roadways together for integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects.

