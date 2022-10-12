All 36 States and UTs have set up Empowered Group of Secretaries (EGoS) for seamless implementation of the Centre’s ambitious PM Gati Shakti master plan while 1380 projects are already being monitored by the project monitoring group, per an internal assessment note of the Commerce and Industry Ministry.

Moreover, a total of 13 States, including AP, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, HP, Kerala, MP, UP, Maharashtra, Manipur, Mizoram and Telangana, have notified their States Logistics Policy and uploaded on DPIIT website.

“The State EGoS, headed by the Chief Secretary, is an important body as it prepares and operationalises the State Master Plan in line with the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan (NMP). The EGoS at the national level is also operational and three meetings have already been held,” according to a source tracking the matter.

Integrated planning

The PM Gati Shakti is a digital platform, launched last year, to bring 16 Ministries including Railways and Roadways together for integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects.

PM Gati Shakti will incorporate the infrastructure schemes of various Ministries and States like Bharatmala, Sagarmala, inland waterways, dry/land ports, UDAN etc. Economic Zones like textile clusters, pharmaceutical clusters, defence corridors, electronic parks, industrial corridors, fishing clusters, agri zones will be covered to improve connectivity and make Indian businesses more competitive.

As PM Gati Shakti will include all the existing and planned initiatives of various Ministries and Departments with one centralised portal, every department will have visibility of each other’s activities providing critical data while planning and execution of projects in a comprehensive manner.

Cross-sectoral interactions

The idea is to allow different departments to prioritise their projects through cross-sectoral interactions.

The Project Monitoring Group mechanism, under which all infrastructure projects are to be monitored has already started monitoring of 1380 projects and resolved 1300 issues, the paper noted. Of the 1380 projects, 345 are private sector ones.

Twelve customised decision-making tools have been developed on PM Gati Shakti NMP for project planning, land parcel evaluation, cost estimation, forest intersections, monitored on PMG, it further highlighted.

