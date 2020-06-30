Centre sends out mixed signals on plasma therapy for Covid-19

Paralysis in Maharashtra
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Orders issued two days apart by different arms of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare are sending contradictory signals on use of blood plasma transfusion therapy for sick Covid-19 patients.
The latest guidelines issued by National Blood Transfusion Council (NBTC) states that use of convalescent plasma for routine treatment of Covid-19 patients is not recommended at present.
Sunil Gupta, Additional Director General, Blood Transfusion Services, NACO, said, “The treatment of Covid-19 patients using convalescent plasma is under clinical trial and currently no evidence of the efficacy of the convalescent plasma as a treatment modality for SARS-COV-2 is established.”
Plasma therapy involves transfusing plasma from recovered patients into sick patients so that the latter may benefit from the possible antibodies generated in recovered patients’ blood, which help in recovery of the sick patients after transfusion.
But, the interim guidance given to all state blood transfusion councils by NBTC is contradictory to the Health Ministry’s clinical management protocol released on June 27 which says that ‘off-label,’ use of convalescent plasma may be considered in patients with moderate disease who are not improving despite use of steroids. They are to be transfused a single dose of 200 ml slowly over not less than two hours, the protocol states.
‘Off-label,’ use means unapproved use of a drug or a therapy for a disease or a medical condition.
While the Health Ministry has said that ‘off-label,’ use is allowed, NBTC has stated in its interim guidance that the necessary guidelines for collection of plasma from the recovered Covd-19 patients for the treatment of such cases will be issued as and when the efficacy of this form of treatment is established and approved by the competent bodies.
Multiple hospitals have registered with Clinical Trials Registry of India for using convalescent plasma in clinical trials.
The Indian Council for Medical Research’s study on plasma therapy on a sample size of 452 is still going on. The results will be revealed once the study is completed, said an ICMR official.
Max Hospital for instance has prospectively registered a trial on April 29 and targets to enrol 100 patients but has mentioned in the disclosure that it has not started recruiting subjects.
Another multi-centric trial involving 39 hospitals and medical colleges from the government sector across 12 States is yet to take off. Even after two to three months of registering the trials, there has been no publication of evidence supporting plasma as a therapy in any clinical trial so far.
Meanwhile, private hospitals in Delhi are administering plasma therapy to patients, by asking families of the sick kin to arrange for donors, and are charging exorbitant rates for every plasma transfusion cycle while classifying its use on ‘compassionate grounds.’
“So hospitals are administering plasma as per their own discretion, we don’t know what protocols are being followed and are not able to record what the outcomes are,” said Malini Aisola, co-convenor, All India Drug Action Network.
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
I was invited by a medium-scale business to work with them during this phase of lockdown.Given the uncertainty ...
These days you’ll find tablets are trying to be laptops and laptops are trying to be tablets. But here we have ...
“When you look at the market closely, you can see that there is demand coming back. People are shifting to ...
The policy offers more choices and flexibilities, but is a tad higher on cost; returns of the equity oriented ...
Following the breakout of Friday, the stock of EID-Parry has turned its near-term trend positive and is ...
₹1076 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1060104510851100 As the stock has breached a key hurdle, consider ...
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...