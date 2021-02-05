Centre to recruit professionals at JS, Director level posts

The Central government on Friday said it is looking to hire professionals for Joint Secretary and Director level posts in various ministries on contract basis, as part of the lateral recruitment process.

The government is looking to hire professionals for the level of Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Finance and Agriculture & Farmers Welfare an the Revenue Department.

“As per the requisitions received from the Department of Personnel & Training (DoP&T), talented and motivated Indian nationals willing to contribute towards nation building are being invited,” for these positions, an official statement added.

In addition, the government will look at hiring professionals for Director level posts in 13 Ministries and departments through this lateral hiring process.

“The detailed advertisement and instructions to the candidates will be uploaded on the Commission’s website on February 6. Interested candidates can apply from the February 6 to March 22, “ the statement added.

Potential candidates will be short-listed based on the information provided in their online application, it said.