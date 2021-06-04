Chattisgarh to auction over 16 coal blocks by July

Lenovo P11 Pro: High-end tablet
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has assured the Centre that the State will auction more than 16 coal blocks over the next two months, Minister of Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi said on Friday.
In a virtual meeting, Joshi and Baghel deliberated on ongoing issues pertaining to coal and mineral mining in the State, Joshi said on Twitter.
Baghel has assured to auction more than 16 blocks over the next two months, Joshi said. "These will be from long-standing blocked mines that have reserves of 1,192 million tonnes worth nearly ₹1.9 lakh crore," he added.
Joshi also urged him to “expedite operationalising of recently auctioned commercial coal blocks which will increase mineral production and generate employment opportunities in the State.”
The Centre is conducting the second tranche of commercial mining auctions for 67 coal blocks on a rolling basis.
It is also working with the State administration to facilitate early operationalization of the auctioned mines, Joshi added.
