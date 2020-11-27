Chief Ministers pitch for growing renewable energy capacity at RE-Invest conference

Chief Ministers from Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh pitched for increasing renewable energy capacity at the third RE-Invest conference.

Highlighting the commitment of his State towards renewable energy, Gujarat Chief Minister, Vijay Rupani said, “Gujarat aims to have over 35 GW of installed renewable energy capacity by 2030. The State has prohibited the deployment of any new coal-based power project, we endeavour to meet most of our energy demand through renewable energy.”

Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jai Ram Thakur, sought policy interventions from the Centre to promote renewable energy in his State. “There is a need to emphasise on the hydropower obligations to develop the sector and the state of Himachal Pradesh. We also urge the Centre to develop power evacuation facilities in regions where there is significant scope for the hydro and other renewable energy sectors. There is potential for 6000 MW of renewable energy power generation in such regions.

“At the Chenab basin, SJVN, NHPC and NTPC have jointly been awarded hydro projects and we urge the centre to initiate survey work to develop power evacuation infrastructure. The same is requested for the Lahaul Spiti where an 850 MW solar park is being developed by SJVN,” he said.

“Projects worth 3000 MW have been allotted on the Chenab river, the biggest challenge is evacuation of power from those regions and addressing it needs to be sped up.” Thakur added.

Stating the progress and targets for Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “A target has been set to install 10,700-MW solar power projects by the year 2022. This includes the target of setting up 6,400 MW utility scale solar power projects and 4,300 MW Rooftop Solar Power Plant.”

“Various incentives have also been provided in this policy for setting up solar energy projects. Under this, arrangements for online single window clearance, 100 per cent stamp duty exemption on land for establishment of solar power projects, 100 percent exemption in electricity duty for 10 years, exemption has been given for taking environmental clearance for solar power plants,” Adityanath said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan noted that the State will be doubling installed solar generation capacity by 2022. “Madhya Pradesh aims to double existing solar power generation capacity from 5000 MW and have 10,000 MW deployed by 2022. Solar has an important position within the framework of a self-reliant Madhya Pradesh with 40 per cent of our requirement being met by solar by 2022,” he said.

“The State has the potential to have 15,000 MW of wind energy generation capacity and we currently have 2,300 MW deployed. There are 99 MW of small hydro projects in the state but the potential is of scaling this up to 600 MW. The total potential of renewable energy in Madhya Pradesh is close to 75,000 MW,” Chouhan added.