China’s steel production drops for 3rd consecutive month in September

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
China’s crude steel production dropped by 21.2 per cent in September this year, dragging global steel production by nearly nine per cent year-on-year, according to the World Steel Association.
This is the third consecutive month that China’s crude steel production has dropped. It is the highest decline after the ferrous metal’s output declined 8.4 per cent in July and 13.2 per cent in August.
In its production data for September, the association said world steel production in 64 countries reporting to it was 144.4 million tonnes (mt), a decline of 8.9 per cent compared with the same period a year ago.
For the first three quarters, global production has been projected at 1.46 billion tonnes, a 7.8 per cent increase year-on-year.
Though China was the top producer of crude steel in September, its production was, however, lower at 73.8 mt compared with the year-ago period. For the January-September period, its production is up two per cent at 805.9 mt year-on-year.
India is the second largest producer for September as well as during the first three quarters. Its production last month has been pegged 7.2 per cent higher at 9.5 mt, while for the January-September period the output has been put at 87.3 mt, up 23 per cent year-on-year.
Japan, which produced 8.1 mt in September, recorded the highest growth at 25.6 per cent, while the US, which produced 7.3 mt, registered a 22 per cent jump in output. For the January-September period, their production has been estimated at 72.1 mt (up 17.9 per cent) and 64.4 mt (up 19.8 per cent), respectively.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...