CII bats for battered steel industry

From the WHO
Fantasy creature Ario helps kids to deal with Covid
Instalment payment on term loans/non-convertible debentures (NCD) should be deferred for 180 days to support the steel industry reeling under the impact of Covid-19 lockdowns, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has said.
“With a slowdown of all economic activities due to the nation-wide lockdown amidst steep drop in margins, the steel industry is likely to face huge drop in sales along with stress on margins. The entities are burdened [by the need] to service debts and will not be able to execute business plans nor any expansions,” the CII said.
The CII said that banks should extend interest-free additional working capital credit lines to meet the shortfall in cash flows due to the national lockdown to all steel units operating as on the date of announcement of the lockdown.
Fixed charges pertaining to electricity and piped natural gas that accrue during the lockdown should be waived off, the CII said.
To support demand growth, the CII said that implementation of the Auto Scrapping Policy should be expedited.
“Imports from competing countries need to be stopped as the current trade remedial actions are not adequate. Export-ready goods should be allowed to be transported. A package for automotive and infrastructure sector is to be considered as these are the major consuming sectors of steel,” the confederation said.
To address the supply chain disruption due to logistics challenges, the CII said that authorities should relax port charges till the situation normalises. Further, there should be no restriction on inland movement of imported goods to avoid congestion at ports. The CII also sought round-the-clock customs clearance at ports.
“The railways should announce special discounts (lean and long-distance discounts) for movement of raw materials and finished steel to help the sector. The railways should also extend the 90 days credit payment window,” the CII recommended.
Fantasy creature Ario helps kids to deal with Covid
First world Chagas disease dayFor the first time, the global community will celebrate World Chagas Disease ...
Dr KM CherianFounder & CEO, Frontier Lifeline Hospital1 . Water is known to be the best natural hydrating ...
They will need to reinvent themselves and be ready for future emergencies
Crude oil, at a multi-year low, is on a slippery slope — the demand destruction due to the Covid-19 crisis ...
Supply disruptions and a complete halt in operations, owing to the Covid-19 lockdown, have hit several ...
The simplest form of smart-beta funds, they fuse benefits of passive and active investing
Sensex, Nifty 50 jumped 12% on positive global cues, but investors should remain cautious
The novel coronavirus doesn't just seize the body, it imprisons the mind as well. As the world continues to ...
The lockdown is a good time to remember the remarkable capabilities of organisms we’ve learned to ignore
So the IPL went kaput, but Disney+ kept its date with Indian viewers, streaming a formidable array of shows ...
Writers understandably feel the need to respond to the Covid-19 crisis, but does the world really need yet ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...