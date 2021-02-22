Coal India partners with CRIS for faster access to data

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Coal India Ltd (CIL) has entered into an agreement with Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), a wing under Ministry of Railways for faster and customised automated access to data, through Freight Operations Information System (FOIS).
This would help CIL to monitor movement of coal laden rakes and coal despatch activity. The first of its kind data sharing would help the company rationalise the entire coal supply matrix through rail mode. It provides precise details of loading, weighment and unloading details along with turnaround time of rakes.
“The information helps minimise the instances of under loading and overloading of rakes and untangles the knots benefitting CIL, Railways and the consumers. Importantly, the resultant relevant information eases the way for faster billing and bill monitoring process replacing the manual entry of railway receipts with instantaneous online transfer,” said a press statement issued by the company.
Moreover, the data sets shared by CRIS provides CIL information on sanctioned coal and rake programmes, rake demand, rake detention and diversion details which helps the coal companies plan their supplies. CIL has developed a portal which helps in sharing the FOIS data with its subsidiary coal companies.
“The pact assumes greater significance at a time when CIL is pushing for increased rail evacuation and gradually reduce the road movement of the dry fuel. The real time data helps us in better planning,” a senior company executive said in the release.
CIL’s coal movement through rail mode from its own sidings, goods sheds and private washeries at 302.51 million tonnes (mt) upto February 20 accounted for 61 per cent of the total off-take quantity. When dovetailed with merry-go-round system, at 92.8 mt, which is a dedicated rail mode transport, the percentage expands even higher to 79 per cent.
CIL and CRIS will collaborate for further improvement in data sharing with periodical reviews. The contract period of the MoU is one year with annual technical support.
